Calhoun started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Orioles.
Calhoun made his season debut Saturday after opening the year on the injured list with a groin injury. It was a promising start for Calhoun, who beat the infield shift with two singles to the left side of the diamond. He should serve as the regular DH if healthy and hitting.
