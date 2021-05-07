Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Calhoun plated Jonah Heim with the game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning. He's now hit safely in 11 of the last 12 games and posted a .949 OPS during that stretch. He's been in the lineup nearly every day, but that may change soon. The Rangers are expected to call up Khris Davis during the weekend series against the Mariners, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. It's uncertain how manager Chris Woodward plans to integrate Davis, but it seems logical he and Calhoun could platoon at DH.