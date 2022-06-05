Calhoun was designated for assignment Sunday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Calhoun mentioned that he hoped to be traded after he was optioned to Triple-A a month ago, and now the other 29 teams will have the option of claiming him off waivers. He never hit enough in the majors (career .241/.300/.407 slash line) to make up for his subpar defense. Calhoun slashed .231/.282/.415 with four home runs in 16 games at Triple-A.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Hopes to be traded after demotion•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sent down by Rangers•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Out again versus lefty•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Idle against left-hander•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sitting versus lefty•