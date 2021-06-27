Calhoun has been diagnosed with a left forearm fracture, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Calhoun initially stayed in the game after being hit on the arm by a pitch in the bottom of the second inning. He exited an inning later and it now looks like he could be in line for an extended absence. The Rangers will likely provide a concrete timeline in the coming days, but the outfielder seems likely to be out at least through most of July.
