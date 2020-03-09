Calhoun received a CT scan and examination following Sunday's game that revealed a fracture of his jaw, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun is expected to undergo further evaluation Monday to reveal a more clear timeline for his recovery. The 25-year-old was struck on the right side of his face by a 95-mph fastball from Julio Urias during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers. After being carted off the field, Calhoun was joined by Rangers manager Chris Woodward in the hospital, who left mid-game to make sure young outfielder was alright, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.