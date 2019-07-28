Calhoun went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Oakland.

The A's brought in lefty-specialist Ryan Buchter to face Calhoun, a .200 hitter against southpaws, and he delivered a run-producing double to extend a rally that eventually fell short. The Rangers, who are now 5.5 games out of the second wild card spot, are in a position to let Calhoun face lefties and improve his results. With Joey Gallo (wrist) sidelined through the end of August, there will be plenty of opportunities to allow Calhoun to grow as a hitter.