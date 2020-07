Calhoun was diagnosed with a strained hip flexor Wednesday and is doubtful to be ready for Opening Day, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

After Calhoun's MRI revealed a Grade 1 strain in his right hip, general manager Jon Daniels said that he'll likely miss the start of the season. However, Daniels sounded optimistic that Calhoun shouldn't miss much time past Opening Day. The left fielder sustained the injury Monday during the team's intrasquad matchup.