Calhoun batted sixth and went 1-for-2 with two walks in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Rays.

Calhoun has recently batted leadoff against right-handers, but he was replaced by Brock Holt on Sunday against Tampa Bay righty Michael Wacha. As a leadoff hitter, Calhoun is slashing .231/.304/.356 in 26 games.