Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Exits after scary HBP
Calhoun was struck in the face by a 95-mph fastball from Julio Urias during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The 25-year-old appeared to take the hit around the right side of his jaw, though it's unclear if the helmet flap absorbed any of the impact. Calhoun was able to get to his feet after spending some time hunched over on his knees, and he was eventually carted off the field while holding a towel to his face to address the bleeding. Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, the Rangers indicated Calhoun was hit in the mouth, and he's heading to the hospital to be further evaluated.
