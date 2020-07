Calhoun was removed from the Rangers' intrasquad game Monday with tightness in his right hip flexor, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.

Calhoun's exit came as a precautionary move. The 25-year-old outfielder is in line to begin the season as the starting left fielder, coming off his third major-league campaign hitting .269/.337/.524 with 21 home runs and 48 RBI during 2019.