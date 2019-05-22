Calhoun was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mariners with left quad tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Calhoun will be further evaluated Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury. The 24-year-old went 0-for-2 with a walk prior to leaving the game. Calhoun seems likely to be held out of Wednesday's lineup regardless with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.

