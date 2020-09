Manager Chris Woodward said Saturday that he expects Calhoun (hamstring) to be activated Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun has been sidelined since Aug. 20 due to a strained left hamstring, but his return appears to be imminent. Woodward said that he hopes to get him as many at-bats as possible over the remainder of the season, so he's unlikely to face any restrictions once he returns to the active roster.