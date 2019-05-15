Calhoun went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Calhoun extended his hitting streak to 15 games and pushed his batting average above .300 for the first time this season. There's still the issue of finding him a position to play in Texas' crowded outfield, but with right fielder Nomar Mazara struggling, there might be a need to call up Calhoun.

More News
Our Latest Stories