Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to 11 games for Triple-A Round Rock.

Calhoun is hitting .391 (18-for-46) during the streak and .321 (43-for-134) since he was benched for a game in late May. He wasn't the happiest of campers when the Rangers sent him down to the minors coming out of spring training, but has been a model employee since his benching. Despite the obvious state of the major league club -- Texas is last in the AL West at 38-49, 17 games out of the wild card -- the Rangers resisted promoting Calhoun during the first half, publicly claiming he needed more time defensively. We suspect that will change in the second half. It shouldn't take too much effort to find an everyday spot for Calhoun. Moving Joey Gallo from left field to first base on an everyday basis, replacing Ronald Guzman, is all that's needed to create room.