Calhoun no longer feels the anxiety that he initially experienced when first returning from a broken jaw, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That anxious feeling was something Calhoun dealt with against left-handers. "I feel completely normal again," he said. "Last year I would bail out on off-speed pitches. I would be really jumpy. I wouldn't really stay in there." In four plate appearances against left-handers this spring, Calhoun has a single and two walks. The 26-year-old seeks to improve on a .190/.231/.260 slash line over 108 plate appearances in 2020.