Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Feels slighted by starting in minors
Calhoun described being placed at Triple-A Round Rock to the start the season as a "slap in the face," per Gerard Gilberto of MiLB.com reports.
When the Rangers optioned Calhoun to the minors in spring training, they said it was so he could get some work in left field to improve his defense. He was a second baseman while with the Dodgers, so sending him down to the minors to work on defense at a new position is a defensible move on the part of the Rangers' organization. Calhoun admitted to letting his frustrations get the better of him to start the season, when he went 4-for-21 (.190) with eight strikeouts in his first five games. Since then, he's appeared to turn a corner. After a three-hit effort Saturday, Calhoun is 6-for-18 with a homer, four RBI and just two strikeouts over his last four contests. With the Rangers likely headed toward a playoff-free year in 2018, the organization may want to let Calhoun hone his defense in the majors and acclimate to the big-league pitchers.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Smacks first homer•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Getting string of starts in left field•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Leads crowded left field battle•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Collects three hits•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Hits first career bomb•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...