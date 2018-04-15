Calhoun described being placed at Triple-A Round Rock to the start the season as a "slap in the face," per Gerard Gilberto of MiLB.com reports.

When the Rangers optioned Calhoun to the minors in spring training, they said it was so he could get some work in left field to improve his defense. He was a second baseman while with the Dodgers, so sending him down to the minors to work on defense at a new position is a defensible move on the part of the Rangers' organization. Calhoun admitted to letting his frustrations get the better of him to start the season, when he went 4-for-21 (.190) with eight strikeouts in his first five games. Since then, he's appeared to turn a corner. After a three-hit effort Saturday, Calhoun is 6-for-18 with a homer, four RBI and just two strikeouts over his last four contests. With the Rangers likely headed toward a playoff-free year in 2018, the organization may want to let Calhoun hone his defense in the majors and acclimate to the big-league pitchers.