Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Gets breather Friday
Calhoun isn't starting Friday's game against the Angels.
Calhoun will get a day off in Friday's matchup since left-hander Reid Detmers is on the mound for the Angels. Nick Solak will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
