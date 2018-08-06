Calhoun is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners.

Calhoun will retreat to the bench following a string of five straight starts with the Rangers facing left-hander Wade LeBlanc in Monday's series opener. The youngster is hitting .255/.291/.373 with one homer and seven RBI in 16 games with the Rangers this year. Joey Gallo will man left field and hit seventh in his stead.

