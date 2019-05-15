Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Gets call to majors
Calhoun was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Calhoun will take the roster spot of Elvis Andrus (hamstring), who was sent to the injured list Wednesday. The 24-year-old was off to a solid start with the Sounds prior to earning a promotion, slashing .304/.416/.557 with eight homers and 22 RBI in 32 games. Calhoun is starting at DH and hitting second in Wednesday's game against the Royals, per Grant.
