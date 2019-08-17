Calhoun is out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Twins, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Shin-Soo Choo gets the start in left field and will bat leadoff against right-hander Jose Berrios. Calhoun has started nine of the past 10 contests and is slashing .276/.382/.586 in 34 plate appearances with three home runs, five runs scored and four walks during that stretch. The young outfielder owns a .841 OPS in 129 plate appearances against righties.