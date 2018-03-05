Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Getting string of starts in left field
Calhoun started in left field Sunday and will probably start the next two games there, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-4 on Sunday and had a defensive miscue.
This is year two of the Rangers' attempt to make an outfielder out of Calhoun, who is transitioning from second base. They've been working intensively on his fielding and will use the next three days to evaluate his progress on that side of the field. "We'll probably see him three days in a row here in the lineup in left field just to see the progress of seeing the ball off the bat, high sky, stands, things like that and how he maneuvers," said manager Jeff Banister. Calhoun has the inside track to win the battle for the left field job, but Banister doesn't want him to be a liability in the field.
