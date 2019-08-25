Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 4-0 win over the White Sox.

His sixth-inning shot proved to be the game-winning hit as Kolby Allard and the Rangers bullpen combined on a shutout. Calhoun has now homered in back-to-back games with four long balls in his last six contests, and the 24-year-old is establishing himself as a key part of the future in Texas.

