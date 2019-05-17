Calhoun went 4-for-7 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Royals.

Calhoun went deep in the seventh inning against Wily Peralta to record his second home run of the season and in as many days. Earlier in the game he had also delivered a two-RBI single to put the Rangers up 3-1. While his emergence in the big leagues has been delayed, Calhoun is making the most of his opportunity early on, recording six hits in his 12 at-bats without striking out. Playing time could be an issue for him given the Rangers crowded outfield/DH situation, but if he continues to hit the team is likely to find a way to keep him in the lineup.