Calhoun went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run Thursday against the Red Sox.

Calhoun was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's contest but was able to return to the starting lineup Thursday. He took advantage by reaching base three times, highlighted by a a solo home run in the seventh inning. Though he was plagued by an inconsistent role throughout the first half of the season, Calhoun has smacked 16 home runs since the All-Star break.