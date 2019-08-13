Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 19-4 loss to Toronto.

Calhoun launched his 10th homer, and fifth in the 14 games since his callup, in the seventh inning. The issue with Calhoun as always been finding at-bats for him in a crowded outfield, but Joey Gallo's wrist injury has opened a regular spot in the starting lineup. Calhoun is hitting .269/.321/.673 with 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBI since he was recalled July 25.

