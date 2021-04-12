Calhoun (groin) was expected to join the Rangers at their alternate site Sunday, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Calhoun will need to complete the COVID-19 intake process before competing in exhibition games there. That puts him on schedule to possibly return to the Rangers at some point later this week.
