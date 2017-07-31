The Dodgers agreed to trade Calhoun to the Rangers on Monday along with A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis in exchange for Yu Darvish, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman made the biggest splash at this year's trade deadline, and he did so without giving up any of the Dodgers' most prized prospects. Calhoun is an impressive hitter, but he projects as a below-average defender even at second base and that obviously hurts his real-life value. He may not get a look until 2018 barring an injury.