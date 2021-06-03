Calhoun is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Someone has to sit due to the lack of a designated hitter with the game being played under National League rules, and that someone will be Calhoun this time around. He'll hit the bench after making 15 straight starts, a stretch in which he struggled to a .207/.270/.379 line. Khris Davis starts in left field for just the second time this season in his absence.
