Calhoun is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

After being called up from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Calhoun drew starts in four consecutive games, going 9-for-20 with a pair of home runs and six RBI in those contests. Though he'll sit out the series finale with the Cardinals, Calhoun's recent production might be enough to give him a temporary playing-time edge over Hunter Pence as the Rangers' primary designated hitter.