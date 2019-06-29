Calhoun is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Calhoun has posted an .851 OPS since returning to action June 17, but he is just 2-for-12 (.167) against lefties this season, so manager Chris Woodward decided to hold him out with lefty Brendan McKay getting the start for the Rays. Calhoun has played left field regularly of late, but Shin-Soo Choo will occupy that spot Saturday.