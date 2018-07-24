Calhoun did not start Monday but entered the game late in a pinch-hitting role in a 15-3 loss to Oakland. He grounded out in his lone at-bat and is 2-for-14 since his callup last Friday.

Calhoun had started the first three games after his promotion, but was on the bench Monday despite Joey Gallo (ankle) being unavailable. There's a bit of a crowd on the roster, making it difficult to get Calhoun in the lineup daily. The Rangers would like to deploy him at designated hitter, but they are using that spot for Shin-Soo Choo or Adrian Beltre. That leaves left field, the position he played in the minors and where Gallo has been Texas' starter for much of the season. Gallo could slide back to first base, but the Rangers have liked how Ronald Guzman has handled that position. It's good that Texas rewarded Calhoun who has been a model employee since a late-May benching at Triple-A Round Rock, but they should be giving him regular at-bats to make the most of his stay in the majors.