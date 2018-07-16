Calhoun went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock in its 11-1 loss to Oklahoma City.

Calhoun's career-best 18-game hit streak officially came to an end, wrapping up an outstanding stretch of action for the 23-year-old. During the streak, Calhoun slashed .425/.481/.589 with two home runs, four steals and 15 RBI. Concerns about Calhoun's defensive shortcomings have thus far prevented the Rangers from promoting him to the big leagues this season, but the outfielder should get a look at some point in the second half.