Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Hit streak ends at 18
Calhoun went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock in its 11-1 loss to Oklahoma City.
Calhoun's career-best 18-game hit streak officially came to an end, wrapping up an outstanding stretch of action for the 23-year-old. During the streak, Calhoun slashed .425/.481/.589 with two home runs, four steals and 15 RBI. Concerns about Calhoun's defensive shortcomings have thus far prevented the Rangers from promoting him to the big leagues this season, but the outfielder should get a look at some point in the second half.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Extends hit streak to 11•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Bat running hot at Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Starts Monday after benching•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Removed from Sunday's game•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Not close to promotion•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Feels slighted by starting in minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...