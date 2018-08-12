Calhoun is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This marks the second consecutive game the youngster will watch from the bench, though Sunday's absence is a bit more sensible: Calhoun holds just a .625 OPS against southpaws this season. With lefty CC Sabathia taking the hill for New York, Calhoun will head to the bench, allowing Joey Gallo to move into left field to replace him.