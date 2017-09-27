Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Houston.

The 23-year-old rookie was just 1-for-16 and had started only four games since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sept. 12, so this was a nice showing for the promising youngster. Calhoun recorded 31 home runs, 93 RBI and a .300/.355/.572 slash line with Round Rock, and this late-season experience in the majors could work out in his favor next spring. With little to prove in the minors following his monster 2017 campaign, Calhoun should have a decent shot at beginning the 2018 season with the Rangers.