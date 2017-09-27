Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Hits first career bomb
Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Houston.
The 23-year-old rookie was just 1-for-16 and had started only four games since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sept. 12, so this was a nice showing for the promising youngster. Calhoun recorded 31 home runs, 93 RBI and a .300/.355/.572 slash line with Round Rock, and this late-season experience in the majors could work out in his favor next spring. With little to prove in the minors following his monster 2017 campaign, Calhoun should have a decent shot at beginning the 2018 season with the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Reenters starting nine•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Playing time dries up•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Plates run in first MLB at-bat•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: First start Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Officially promoted Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...