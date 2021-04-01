site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Hits injured list as expected
Calhoun (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list as expected Thursday.
Calhoun has been dealing with a groin strain since early March. He's advanced to sim-game action, so he shouldn't miss too much more time, but he'll be out for at least the first week of the season.
