Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double during Thursday's loss to the Astros.

Calhoun got the Rangers on the board with a two-run blast against Cristian Javier in the sixth inning. He also tacked on an RBI double in the seventh. It was the first long ball and the second double of the year for the 25-year-old, who is hitting .193/.232/.273 overall.