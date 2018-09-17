Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Homers in rare start
Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Padres.
Calhoun got the start in left field, just his third start since a Sept. 4 callup from Triple-A Round Rock, and his second-inning homer broke an 0-for-9 stretch since the callup. Manager Jeff Banister told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News that he wants to give Calhoun more at-bats over the final two weeks of the season, but doesn't plan to bench any of his consistent regulars to accomplish that.
More News
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sets offseason goals•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Callup expected Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Will return to Texas in September•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sent back to minors•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Out against another lefty•
-
Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Hits bench versus lefty Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...