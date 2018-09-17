Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Padres.

Calhoun got the start in left field, just his third start since a Sept. 4 callup from Triple-A Round Rock, and his second-inning homer broke an 0-for-9 stretch since the callup. Manager Jeff Banister told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News that he wants to give Calhoun more at-bats over the final two weeks of the season, but doesn't plan to bench any of his consistent regulars to accomplish that.

