Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI double, a walk and another run scored in Friday's 5-2 victory over the A's.

Leading off the eighth inning, Calhoun launched a solo homer off Ryan Buchter to extend the Rangers' lead to 5-2. He also swatted an RBI double in the fourth inning and walked in the sixth. The 24-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday to fill in for Joey Gallo (wrist), who is expected to miss at least four weeks. Through 97 plate appearances with the Rangers this season, Calhoun is batting .289/.330/.536 with six home runs, 17 runs scored and 15 RBI.