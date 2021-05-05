Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.

In a lefty-on-lefty matchup, Calhoun launched his third homer to lead off the ninth inning off Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers. That ignited a two run rally to tie the game and force overtime. Calhoun has been a confident hitter in 2021, a contrast to the 2020 version of the player that suffered a broken jaw during spring training and looked uncomfortable when baseball eventually began mid-summer, particularly against southpaws. It was easy to forget he slugged 21 home runs in 83 games in 2019. Calhoun has hit safely in 13 of 15 games this season and is batting .316/.381/.491.