Calhoun went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Acquired last week from the Dodgers as the main prize in the Yu Darvish deal, Calhoun hasn't taken long to make a strong impression with his new organization. In his five games with Round Rock, Calhoun has supplied four home runs and eight RBI, bringing his totals up to 27 and 75, respectively, for the season. Though listed at just 5-foot-8 and 187 pounds, Calhoun has shown over his last two minor-league campaigns that his power from the left side is legitimate, and that should carry more weight in evaluations than his unimposing physique. Calhoun could challenge for an everyday role with the Rangers at second base or in left field as soon as 2018.