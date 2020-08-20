Calhoun is likely heading for the injured list after injuring his left hamstring during the 10th inning of Wednesday's loss to San Diego, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday, but manager Chris Woodward is not optimistic. "It doesn't look great, to be honest with you," Woodward said. "It looks like a pretty good pull. I don't know the severity of it. I'm guessing it will probably be [injured list]." Scott Heineman pinch ran for Calhoun, who hobbled off the field after beating out an infield hit in the 10th inning. Nick Solak could fill in for Calhoun in left field, although the Rangers could use Shin-Soo Choo there, a move that would allow Danny Santana to receive regular at-bats as the designated hitter.