Calhoun went 2-for-4 with three RBI on Tuesday against the Brewers.

The Rangers, for a few reasons, are expected to send Calhoun to Triple-A Nashville. There's already a roster crunch with Texas considering carrying eight relievers, and Calhoun will not get everyday at-bats. Throw in his sub-par defense and the decision becomes easy. Barring Joey Gallo's groin injury lingering longer than expected and opening an outfield spot, the Rangers will get by with Hunter Pence as their fourth outfielder while Calhoun plays daily in the minors.