Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Calhoun returned to the lineup Friday after taking a seat against a left-hander Thursday and registered his first hit since returning from a hamstring injury. 2020 was supposed to be a full season for the outfielder, but Calhoun has been through a fractured jaw, a strained oblique and a hamstring injury. Those injuries and the pandemic limited him to just 21 games and 74 plate appearances. As such, the Rangers plan to send him to instructional league during the offseason, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "Willie has to keep working," manager Chris Woodward said. "He has to keep working to prove that he is an adequate defensive player. I don't know what our roster is going to be like next year. Obviously he is one of our best hitters. As far as playing the outfield, he has to earn it. He has to earn a spot." With Shin-Soo Choo (wrist) becoming a free agent, designated hitter could be Calhoun's landing spot in 2021.