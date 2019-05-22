Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Lands on injured list
Calhoun was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain Wednesday.
Calhoun underwent an MRI on Wednesday which evidently revealed an injury serious enough for him to miss at least 10 games. He went 10-for-23 at the plate with a pair of homers prior to suffering the injury. Delino Deshields was recalled in a corresponding move.
