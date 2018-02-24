Calhoun is the favorite to win the Rangers' left field job, MLB.com reports.

While the 23-year-old may have the inside track, he'll have to prove he can handle the position defensively. The Rangers also have Drew Robinson, Ryan Rua, Rule 5 pick Carlos Tocci and non-roster invitee Destin Hood battling for the position. Calhoun certainly has the best bat among that quintet, but has only played 36 professional games at the position after moving there from second base last season. If Calhoun proves himself defensively, he'll almost certainly win the job, but if not, he'll have to fight for his plate appearances as an occasional outfielder and designated hitter.