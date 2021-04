Calhoun batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a hit by pitch, and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

Calhoun has hit atop the order the last two times the Rangers have faced right-handers, reaching base safely five times in 10 plate appearances. The Rangers, who scored 3.91 runs per game (T-21st), have scored 11 runs in the two games with Calhoun leading off.