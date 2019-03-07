Calhoun went 0-for-2 on Wednesday and is 4-for-23 (.174) this spring.

The Rangers are giving Calhoun every chance to hit his way onto the Opening Day roster; he leads the team in spring plate appearances. What they don't want is to keep him in the majors as a part-time player, so if he doesn't crack the starting nine, anticipate another start at Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories