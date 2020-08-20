Calhoun exited Wednesday's game against the Padres with an apparent leg injury, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 25-year-old suffered the injury while beating out an infield single with the bases loaded during the 10th inning to give the Rangers the lead. Calhoun otherwise went 0-for-4 with one strikeout and should be considered day-to-day until he's evaluated further.
