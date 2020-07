Manager Chris Woodward indicated Friday that Calhoun (hip) is likely to begin the season on the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The team had already indicated it was likely the 25-year-old wouldn't be ready for Opening Day, and Woodward said, "I'm going to try to get that date out of his head." Calhoun was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of his right hip flexor earlier this week, but the injury isn't expected to result in a significant absence.