Calhoun entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter then played an inning in left field in a 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
Calhoun's appearance in left field was the first time he's played in the field this season. He had been limited to designated hitter since returning from hip injury first sustained in summer camp. Calhoun is hitless with four strikeouts in 11 at-bats thus far.
